Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bitter rivals battle square off on Saturday when Ole Miss and Mississippi State play the second of a three-game series in college softball.

Ole Miss travels to rival Mississippi State for its first SEC conference series this season.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Ole Miss at Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rebels entered the weekend on an impressive 12-game winning streak but hadn't played in a week as their Mississippi Valley State doubleheader on Tuesday was canceled.

The Rebels had played well in the non-conference part of their schedule going 21-4, but now it gets much tougher as they start SEC play.

Mississippi State will look to be unwelcome hosts to the Rebels this weekend and pick up a big series win.

The Bulldogs come into the weekend 1-2 in the SEC after they lost their first conference series to Florida. 

They were able to get a big 1-0 win in the second game but were shutout in the third 3-0 to take the series loss.

The series with Florida dropped their record to 16-10 coming into the weekend as they continue to try and find some consistency.

These two schools hate each other which should make for a fun weekend in Starkville.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at UCLA in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
oregon women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Belmont vs Oregon in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17440461
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes guard Dru Gylten (10) and Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) celebrate as the Utes play the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Oregon vs. Belmont: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_15724334
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch B1G Championships: Session 2 in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Mar 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) chases the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Coyotes

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy