How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State in College Softball

Bitter rivals battle square off on Saturday when Ole Miss and Mississippi State play the second of a three-game series in college softball.

Ole Miss travels to rival Mississippi State for its first SEC conference series this season.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Mississippi State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Rebels entered the weekend on an impressive 12-game winning streak but hadn't played in a week as their Mississippi Valley State doubleheader on Tuesday was canceled.

The Rebels had played well in the non-conference part of their schedule going 21-4, but now it gets much tougher as they start SEC play.

Mississippi State will look to be unwelcome hosts to the Rebels this weekend and pick up a big series win.

The Bulldogs come into the weekend 1-2 in the SEC after they lost their first conference series to Florida.

They were able to get a big 1-0 win in the second game but were shutout in the third 3-0 to take the series loss.

The series with Florida dropped their record to 16-10 coming into the weekend as they continue to try and find some consistency.

These two schools hate each other which should make for a fun weekend in Starkville.

