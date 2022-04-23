How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in College Softball

Ole Miss travels to South Carolina on Saturday for the second of a three-game set against the Gamecocks in college softball.

Ole Miss heads into the weekend on a five-game SEC losing streak. The Rebels were swept by No. 9 Florida last weekend and lost the last two games against No. 8 Kentucky the weekend before.

How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

They were able to get a 10-0 win against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday which was their 30th win of the year.

The Rebels, though, have done most of their damage outside the conference as they came into the weekend just 5-10 in the SEC.

Saturday, they will look to help that record against a South Carolina team that came into the weekend with just two conference wins.

The Gamecocks' two wins are against No. 19 Auburn and No. 15 Georgia but came in losers of 11 straight SEC games.

They did get a doubleheader win against Furman on Wednesday, but they have really struggled lately.

It has been a tough season for South Carolina, but it is hoping to get a big series win against Ole Miss this weekend before finishing the season with tough weekends at Arkansas and at home against Kentucky.

