Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss travels to South Carolina on Saturday for the second of a three-game set against the Gamecocks in college softball.

Ole Miss heads into the weekend on a five-game SEC losing streak. The Rebels were swept by No. 9 Florida last weekend and lost the last two games against No. 8 Kentucky the weekend before.

How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Ole Miss at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They were able to get a 10-0 win against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday which was their 30th win of the year.

The Rebels, though, have done most of their damage outside the conference as they came into the weekend just 5-10 in the SEC.

Saturday, they will look to help that record against a South Carolina team that came into the weekend with just two conference wins.

The Gamecocks' two wins are against No. 19 Auburn and No. 15 Georgia but came in losers of 11 straight SEC games.

They did get a doubleheader win against Furman on Wednesday, but they have really struggled lately.

It has been a tough season for South Carolina, but it is hoping to get a big series win against Ole Miss this weekend before finishing the season with tough weekends at Arkansas and at home against Kentucky.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Ole Miss at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17693127
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Bruins

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) reacts during the second half against the Portland Timbers at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Houston Dynamo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 15

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USC FOOTBALL
College Football

USC Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Tennis
Women's College Tennis

How to Watch Arizona State vs Stanford in Women's College Tennis

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_14183697
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17307148
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Bored Ape FC vs. 80KI

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Jhon Espinoza (14) earns a yellow card for a foul on FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (29) in the second half at Soldier Field. Chicago FC and FC Dallas played to a 0-0 draw. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy