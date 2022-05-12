After a first-round bye, No. 1 Arkansas will face off against Ole Miss in the SEC tournament in college softball on Thursday.

No. 8 Ole Miss looks to keep it rolling in the SEC tournament after winning its first game over No. 9 Georgia. The Rebels' consolation prize is to face the No. 1 ranked team in this tournament, Arkansas. Arkansas is 41-9 on the season and is ranked sixth overall in the nation. The Razorbacks will be a force to be reckoned with and the favorite for this game.

How to Watch SEC Tournament Second Round: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the SEC Tournament Second Round: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ole Miss is no pushover, though, not by any stretch. The Rebels are ranked No. 25 nationally with a 39-16 record. Before their tournament game against Georgia, they won their series against the Bulldogs, who were ranked No. 16 at the time. Ole Miss kept up the momentum, beating Georgia in the first round of the tournament 9-5 and now has won three in a row.

Ole Miss scored six runs in the third inning to fuel its win. It was the most runs it has scored in a conference tournament in school history. The problem with this game is that the Rebels played into the wee hours of the morning. Will they be ready — or even awake — for this quick turnaround, especially against such a strong team like Arkansas?

These two played a series to start off April. Ole Miss came out strong, shutting out Arkansas 2-0 in the first game. The Razorbacks rebounded and won the series, winning the next two games handily. Ole Miss only scored five runs in that series. The Rebels will have to come out with more firepower tonight like they did yesterday if they are going to pull off this upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.