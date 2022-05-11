Skip to main content

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss and Georgia will battle it out for a shot to move on in the SEC college softball tournament this evening.

No. 8 seeded Ole Miss will play No. 9 Georgia in the fifth game of the SEC tournament tonight. This game is for all of the marbles since a loss will end one team's season. 

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Ole Miss vs. Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Georgia finished up its regular season with a 40-15 record overall and a 12-12 record in SEC play. Georgia is coming off of a pair of losses against Ole Miss this past weekend. Despite winning the first game of the three-game series 9-1, Georgia dropped game two 10-8 and game three 4-2. 

Ole Miss clearly had more success over the weekend other than the hiccup of losing the first game. Although the Rebels allowed eight runs from Georgia in game two, a career-high four hits from Tate Whitley and a stellar performance with four RBIs from Abbey Latham allowed the Rebels to pull through with the win. Game three brought the Rebels their 38th regular season win which tied the school record. 

With both teams being fairly evenly matched and so much on the line for this game, it should be an exciting one to watch. The winner of the game will move on and play No. 1 seeded Arkansas on Thursday. 

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Ole Miss vs. Georgia

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18236898
