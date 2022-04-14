Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon will try to break a six-game losing streak with a win over Arizona today in college softball.

Oregon is on the road this weekend for a three-game series against Arizona. The Ducks are currently on a six-game losing streak and sit at 24-11 overall and 3-6 in Pac-12 conference play.

The Ducks are eager to break out of the slump they are currently in and pick up a win today. This will be no small feat considering Arizona is currently ranked at No. 25. The Ducks' most recent stretch of games finds them playing 18-of-19 games against Top 25 teams. 

While the Ducks have not found success in their last six games, it could be greatly attributed to their having the sixth most difficult schedule in the nation this season. A win today would help tip the scales in their favor and provide some motivation moving into games two and three of the series. 

The Wildcats have not fared much better with an overall record of 21-14 and a Pac-12 record of 2-10. The team is coming off of a much-needed win over Oregon State in which the Wildcats run-ruled the Beavers 9-1 in five innings after having lost games one and two.

Arizona will definitely be looking to pick up a series win in conference play for the first time this season.

