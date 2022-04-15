How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball

Oregon will hit the road on Friday night to take on Arizona in college softball action.

The 2022 college softball season continues forward with quite a few great matchups to watch over the weekend. On Friday to start the weekend off, fans will have their pick of great games. One of them will feature Oregon hitting the road to take on Arizona.

How to Watch the Oregon Ducks at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Ahead of tonight's game, the Ducks hold a 24-12 record and have shown signs of being capable of contending. However, Oregon will need to figure out more consistency and will have to finish off the season strong. In their last game, the Ducks ended up losing to Arizona by a final score of 11-8.

On the other side of this game, the Wildcats are 22-14. Just like the Ducks, Arizona looks like the kind of team that could make some noise later on in the year. After beating the Bucks 11-8 last time out, the Wildcats will look to guarantee themselves a series win with a win today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are very talented and should put on a good show tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big win.

