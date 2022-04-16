Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In college softball action on Saturday, Oregon will hit the road to face off against Arizona.

The 2022 college softball season will continue forward on Saturday. Quite a few great matchups will take place and fans will have no shortage of entertainment. One intriguing game to keep a close eye on will feature Oregon hitting the road to face off against Arizona.

How to Watch the Oregon Ducks at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

You can stream the Oregon Ducks at Arizona Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Ducks have a 24-12 record and appear to be a potential contender. There is still a lot of work to do, but Oregon is a very talented team. Last time out, the Ducks came up short against Arizona by a final score of 11-8.

On the other side of this game, the Wildcats hold a 22-15 record so far this season. Arizona is in a very similar position to the Oregon that is in, although a bit worse. After beating the Ducks in game one of the series, the Wildcats will look to sweep the two-game series today.

This is going to be must-watch TV for softball fans. Both of these teams are talented, but both need to pick up wins in a big way. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Oregon at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18091617
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Blues

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_18096835
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Blue Jays

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_13090940
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_18083306
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch MiLB: Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Women's Water Polo
Womens College Water Polo

How to Watch Cal at Stanford in Women's College Water Polo

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Knights of Degen vs Bored Apes

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy