How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball

In college softball action on Saturday, Oregon will hit the road to face off against Arizona.

The 2022 college softball season will continue forward on Saturday. Quite a few great matchups will take place and fans will have no shortage of entertainment. One intriguing game to keep a close eye on will feature Oregon hitting the road to face off against Arizona.

How to Watch the Oregon Ducks at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Coming into today's game, the Ducks have a 24-12 record and appear to be a potential contender. There is still a lot of work to do, but Oregon is a very talented team. Last time out, the Ducks came up short against Arizona by a final score of 11-8.

On the other side of this game, the Wildcats hold a 22-15 record so far this season. Arizona is in a very similar position to the Oregon that is in, although a bit worse. After beating the Ducks in game one of the series, the Wildcats will look to sweep the two-game series today.

This is going to be must-watch TV for softball fans. Both of these teams are talented, but both need to pick up wins in a big way. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

