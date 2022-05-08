How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball

Oregon and Stanford play the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in college softball.

Oregon bounced back from losing game one of its series with Stanford to pick up a big 5-1 win on Saturday.

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The Ducks jumped on the Cardinal early scoring one run in the first, three in the second and one more in the third to take a 5-0 lead. They would give up a run in the sixth, but they were never threatened the whole game to get the win.

The win was their fourth in the last five games after they swept rival Oregon State last weekend.

On Sunday, they will look to finish off their regular season with another win and secure a series victory against Stanford.

The Cardinal will be looking to protect their home field and get a big series win before they head to Arizona next weekend to finish the regular season.

The Cardinal were swept by Washington last weekend and are needing this series win to give them a shot to finish over .500 in the Pac-12.

