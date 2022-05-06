No. 22 Oregon heads to Stanford to close out its regular season

Oregon (29-16) goes to Stanford (33-16) ranked No. 22 in the most recent polls and coming off a three-game sweep of rival Oregon State last weekend. With the Pac-12 not holding a conference tournament, this will be the last chance for the Ducks to impress the NCAA tournament selection committee.

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The Ducks are fifth in the Pac-12 standings at 8-13 and look to gain ground on the Cardinal, who are 8-10 and have a series at Arizona next weekend.

Oregon is one of five Pac-12 teams in the current rankings, with UCLA at No. 4, Washington ranked ninth, Arizona State at No. 12 and Arizona rounding out the poll at No. 25, just ahead of Stanford.

The Cardinal picked up a non-conference win at Saint Mary's on Wednesday, 10-1, after scoring just once in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Huskies at Washington last weekend.

Junior outfielder Ariel Carlson leads the Ducks with 13 homers while senior infielder Allee Bunker has a team-high 37 RBI. Hanna Delgado is slashing .387/.488/.526. Freshman right-hander Stevie Hansen has racked up a 12-7 record with a 3.25 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, fanning 115 in 103.1 innings.

Junior Alana Vawter is 20-9 for Stanford with a 1.68 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 174.2 innings. Junior Kaitlyn Lim leads the Cardinal with six homers and shared the club lead with 35 RBI along with senior Emily Young. Senior Taylor Gindlesperger is slashing .389/.416/.549 with 11 stolen bases.

