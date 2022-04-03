Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two top teams in the Pac-12 will meet in the second game of this series

Oregon is on the road this weekend to play UCLA. Coming into this weekend, the Ducks were sitting at a comfortable 24-5 overall on the season with a conference record of 4-2. 

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Prior to this series with the Bruins, the Ducks played the California Golden Bears and walked away with two very close wins (8-6, 8-7) after losing the first game 2-11 to win the series. 

In the first game, the score was tight and in Oregon's favor until the fifth inning when the Bears pulled away. Cal scored five runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth to secure the win. The Ducks used the motivation from the loss to rally and take home two more wins in conference play.

Prior to this weekend, UCLA was currently on a 21 game win streak and sat at 6-0 in conference play. With only three losses coming into this series, the Bruins certainly have the upper hand today. In its last series, UCLA swept Washington with scores of 3-2, 4-0 and 5-4. 

With UCLA sitting at No. 3 nationally and Oregon sitting at No. 12, it should be another fun game for fans to tune into. 

