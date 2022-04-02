Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon looks to slow down streaking UCLA on Friday night in the first of a three-game set with the Bruins in college softball.

Oregon hits the road on Friday for a big three-game series against Pac-12 leading UCLA. The Ducks come into the series fresh off a series win against Cal last weekend.

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ducks' bats came alive in the last two games and they needed every run it could muster to get the wins.

Oregon lost the first game 11-2 but bounced back with 8-6 and 8-7 wins in the last two. The pitching had a tough weekend, but the offense backed them up to get the series win and improve their Pac-12 record to 4-2.

This weekend, though, the Ducks get a huge test as they go on the road to take on a UCLA team that has won 21 straight games.

The Bruins have been one of the hottest teams in college softball lately and the Pac-12 so far hasn't been able to slow them down.

UCLA didn't give up a run to Arizona two weekends ago and then limited Washington to just six runs in the three-game sweep last weekend.

The Bruins are now 28-3 on the year and a perfect 6-0 in the Pac-12. It has been an incredible run for them and they will look to stay hot against Oregon this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Oregon at UCLA

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17994126
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Kraken

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17778862
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the third quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is fouled as he drives to the basket by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) fight for a rebound in front of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) chase the loose ball during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy