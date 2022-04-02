Oregon looks to slow down streaking UCLA on Friday night in the first of a three-game set with the Bruins in college softball.

Oregon hits the road on Friday for a big three-game series against Pac-12 leading UCLA. The Ducks come into the series fresh off a series win against Cal last weekend.

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Ducks' bats came alive in the last two games and they needed every run it could muster to get the wins.

Oregon lost the first game 11-2 but bounced back with 8-6 and 8-7 wins in the last two. The pitching had a tough weekend, but the offense backed them up to get the series win and improve their Pac-12 record to 4-2.

This weekend, though, the Ducks get a huge test as they go on the road to take on a UCLA team that has won 21 straight games.

The Bruins have been one of the hottest teams in college softball lately and the Pac-12 so far hasn't been able to slow them down.

UCLA didn't give up a run to Arizona two weekends ago and then limited Washington to just six runs in the three-game sweep last weekend.

The Bruins are now 28-3 on the year and a perfect 6-0 in the Pac-12. It has been an incredible run for them and they will look to stay hot against Oregon this weekend.

