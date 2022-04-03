Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA will be looking to pick up the sweep over Oregon today in this college softball matchup.

No. 12 Oregon has already lost the series with No. 3 UCLA, but on Sunday, the Ducks will be looking to pick up a win to keep UCLA from achieving the sweep. The Bruins were able to edge out the Ducks on both Friday and Saturday in 3-1 and 5-2 wins to bring their overall record to 30-3 and their Pac-12 record to 8-0. 

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the Oregon at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Friday, the Ducks fought hard against the Bruins but ultimately were not able to hold on to their 1-0 lead. Ariel Carlson hit a solo home run in the top of the second, but unfortunately, only three more hits from the Ducks did not result in any runs to be able to compete with the 10 hits and three runs that the Bruins brought home.

Yesterday, the Bruins had fewer hits than they did on Friday with seven, but they were quality hits which afforded them the opportunity to win the series with a 5-2 win. Delanie Wisz and Seneca Curo both hit two-run homers to secure the win for the Bruins. Wisz's home run was her eighth of the season while Curo recorded her first. 

While the Ducks cleaned it up defensively in yesterday's game, they will need to put all components of the game together if to pick up the win today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

