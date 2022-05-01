Oregon will go for the sweep against Oregon State in the final game of this series in college softball.

The Civil War has brought the best out of Oregon in this series against its biggest rival, Oregon State. After getting swept by the No. 11 Washington in their previous series, the Ducks have come out strong winning their first two games against Beavers. No. 22 Oregon got a 5-0 shutout in the first game and followed that up with a very exciting walk-off 4-3 win in the seventh.

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac 12 Oregon

Makenna Kliethermes pitched great, striking out 11 batters and giving up just five hits in six innings. The Beavers got off to a quick 2-0 lead in the second inning but the Ducks rallied back in the bottom of the fourth scoring three runs. The Beavers tied it in the very next inning setting up the wild finish. Ariel Carlson got a lot of their offense going.

She homered in the fourth and she got on base via a walk in the bottom of the seventh. With a wild pitch and an infield hit, she got to third but it was a throwing error by the Beavers shortstop that got her all the way home for the winning run. Expect another close game in this very bitter rivalry as the Ducks go for the sweep.

