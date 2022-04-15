Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oregon State Beavers look to tie up the series in their second game against Washington.

The Washington Huskies host the Oregon State Beavers in their second game of this three-game series. The Huskies won the opener in a nail-biter beating Oregon 4-3. These two are very closely matched as the Huskies are ranked No. 11 and the Beavers are No. 19 in the nation. 

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream the Oregon State at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oregon State's Mariah Mazon pitched well going the distance but gave up one too many runs against Washington. Gabbie Plain was just a bit better also throwing a complete game for her 10th win of the season. The biggest contributors of this game were Kinsey Fiedler and Jadelyn Allchin who both hit homers to help give the Huskies the edge. 

The Huskies will still try to improve on their 4-6 record in conference play as there is just one month left in the regular season after yesterday's game. The Beavers will try to get back on track for Game 2. They've lost two in a row with the Washington opener and the finale of their previous series against Arizona. Before that, the Beavers had won six in a row outscoring their opponents 31-3 in those games. They still are 31-9 overall and 7-5 in the Pac-12. Look for them to get back to their dominating ways tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Oregon State at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso45 seconds ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga in College Baseball

By Alex Barth45 seconds ago
USATSI_5349656
College Baseball

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Fresno State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth45 seconds ago
imago1000719827h
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Pau FC vs AJ Auxerre

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_18091948
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Rockies

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Beach Soccer El Salavador USA
Beach Soccer

How to Watch Argentina vs. El Salvador in Women's Beach Soccer

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy