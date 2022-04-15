The Oregon State Beavers look to tie up the series in their second game against Washington.

The Washington Huskies host the Oregon State Beavers in their second game of this three-game series. The Huskies won the opener in a nail-biter beating Oregon 4-3. These two are very closely matched as the Huskies are ranked No. 11 and the Beavers are No. 19 in the nation.

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Oregon State's Mariah Mazon pitched well going the distance but gave up one too many runs against Washington. Gabbie Plain was just a bit better also throwing a complete game for her 10th win of the season. The biggest contributors of this game were Kinsey Fiedler and Jadelyn Allchin who both hit homers to help give the Huskies the edge.

The Huskies will still try to improve on their 4-6 record in conference play as there is just one month left in the regular season after yesterday's game. The Beavers will try to get back on track for Game 2. They've lost two in a row with the Washington opener and the finale of their previous series against Arizona. Before that, the Beavers had won six in a row outscoring their opponents 31-3 in those games. They still are 31-9 overall and 7-5 in the Pac-12. Look for them to get back to their dominating ways tonight.

