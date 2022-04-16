Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington will be looking to pick up its first sweep of the season with a win against Oregon State today

Oregon State and Washington will finish out their Pac-12 series today in Washington. As it stands, the Huskies have won the series and will be looking for the sweep today after winning the first game 4-3 and the second game 2-1. 

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Oregon State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The losses moved Oregon State to a record of 31-11 overall and evened out its conference record to 7-7. Winning two games helped the Huskies to improve to a 24-11 overall record and brought the team up to 5-6 in conference play leaving them just shy of .500.

In the first game, the Beavers got on the board first with one run in the first inning. Washington answered with three of its own in the bottom of the first. The Beavers were able to come home two more times in the top of the fourth, but the Huskies scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth.

Game two was a close game, as well, with Washington scoring first this time around. The Huskies put up two runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead. The Beavers closed the game by scoring in the fourth, but they were not able to generate any more runs ultimately losing the game, and the series, as a result.

With these two teams seeming very evenly matched after games 1 and 2, today's finale should be another fun one to watch.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Oregon State at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
