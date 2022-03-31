How to Watch Oregon State at Saint Mary's in College Softball

Oregon State looks to bounce back from a loss in its last game when it takes on Saint Mary's on Thursday afternoon.

Oregon State saw its three-game winning streak snapped Sunday when it was shut out 1-0 by Stanford.

The Beavers had won the first two games against the Cardinal 1-0 and 4-1 but came up just short of completing the sweep with the loss in the last game.

The loss dropped them to 25-8 overall but just 2-4 in the Pac-12. They were swept in their first conference series by Arizona State, but that is one of the only negatives to their season so far.

Thursday, they will look to get back in the win column against a Saint Mary's team that has had a very up-and-down season.

The Gaels have lost at least three games in a row three times this season, but they have also righted the ship a bit and have played much better over the last couple of weeks.

They are hoping to extend this stretch of better play as they try and pull off a big upset of Oregon State on Thursday.

The Gaels have the advantage of playing at home, but getting a win against the Beavers is still going to be tough for them to do.

