How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State looks to snap its seven-game losing streak on Friday when it takes on rival Oregon in the first of a three-game set in college softball.

Oregon State has been in a slump and on Friday, it will look to finally get out of it when it begins a series with rival Oregon.

How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon State at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Beavers come into the weekend on a seven-game losing streak. It has been a rough stretch for them as the last six losses have all come by a single run.

On Friday, they led UCLA by three going into the seventh but gave up five runs to take the loss. On Saturday they dropped a 3-2 game and on Sunday, their rally came up just short in losing to the Bruins 4-3.

They haven't been playing poorly, but just can't get over the hump. Friday, though, they will look to knock off a Ducks team that has lost three straight.

Oregon was swept in a three-game series against Washington over the weekend. The Huskies shut out the Ducks on Friday and Sunday, and beat them 9-7 in eight innings on Saturday.

The three straight losses have dropped Oregon to just 5-13 in the Pac-12 and 26-16 overall.

The Ducks have struggled in conference play this year and Friday, they will look to get back on track against the Beavers.

