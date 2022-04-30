How to Watch Oregon State at Oregon in College Softball

The 2022 college softball regular season is getting close to ending and teams are gearing up to make a run at a championship. With that in mind, there are quite a few good matchups to watch on Saturday around the nation. One game to keep a close eye on will feature Oregon State hitting the road to take on Oregon.

How to Watch the Oregon State Beavers at Oregon Ducks Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

You can stream the Oregon State Beavers at Oregon Ducks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Beavers have gone 31-16 on the year. Oregon State has the potential to be a contender, but there have been a lot of consistency issues. Last time out, the Beavers ended up losing to Oregon by a final score of 5-0.

On the other side of the diamond, the Ducks are 27-16 so far this season. Oregon is loaded with talent and could be a tough contender. After beating the Beavers 5-0 in game one of this series, the Ducks will look to win their second straight over their in-state rival today.

This should be a fun rivalry matchup to watch. Both of these teams are talented and should put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.