How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington will be looking for a win in today's Pac-12 conference game against Oregon State in college softball.

Oregon State will travel to Washington this weekend for a three-game Pac-12 series. The Beavers are currently 31-9 overall on the season and 7-5 in conference play. The Huskies are 22-11 thus far overall and 3-6 in conference play. 

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Oregon State at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Oregon State picked up a pair of wins in its series against Arizona to claim victory over the Wildcats. The two wins brought the Beavers to a seven-game win streak before it was broken in game three when Arizona picked up the win in the final contest with a 9-1 defeat. 

The Huskies' most recent series was also against the Wildcats and they, too, won the series winning two out of three games. Arizona got on the board first in the third inning. The Huskies answered in the fourth and it was back and forth until the sixth when Washington put up seven runs to secure the victory. Games two and three were much closer, with the Huskies winning game two 7-5 and losing game three 9-10. 

At this point in the season, conference wins are crucial so both teams will be looking to pick up wins in the series.

