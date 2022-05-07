Oregon vs. Stanford stream: Watch online, TV channel

Oregon will take the mound against Stanford in college softball today.

Overall, the University of Oregon is 29-16 this season in every game, but they are just 8-13 against Pacific-12 Conference teams heading into this series.

At one point in the season, the Ducks were swept twice by conference opponents losing three to UCLA and Arizona State.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream Oregon vs. Stanford in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

However, they are coming off of a sweep of their own against in-state rivals Oregon State. The Ducks beat the Beavers 5-0 in a first game shutout and then narrowly squeezed by with 4-3 and 4-2 wins in the final two games.

Ariel Carlson leads the team with 13 home runs on the year. She also adds seven stolen bases.

Stanford has a similar track record this season. The Cardinal are 32-16 overall but just 8-10 against conference opponents.

Unlike Oregon, Stanford is coming off a series with Washington where they got swept and shut out in every game but one.

For them to come away with a series win, Kaitlyn Lim will have to get her bat going. She is hitting .303 this season (No. 5 on the team), but she has the most home runs on the team with six this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.