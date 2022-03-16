Skip to main content

How to Watch Penn State at Pittsburgh in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State and Pitt meet again this season while Pitt tries to settle the score.

Penn State's last outing was a doubleheader against Delaware. The Nittany Lions split 1-1 with the Blue Hens, winning the first 1-0 and losing the second 4-6. 

How to Watch Penn State at Pittsburgh in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Penn State at Pittsburgh match on fuboTV:

Senior Bailey Parshall allowed only three hits in the first game. Despite bats not being hot early on, a solo homerun from junior Cassie Lindmark in the fourth allowed the Nittany Lions to bring the win home. 

The second game against the Blue Hens did not prove to be as successful. The Nittany Lions got on the board early with a homerun by senior Ally Kurland in the first. Delaware answered in the bottom of the first to tie it up. By the end of the second, Delaware was on top 4-1. Although Penn State was able to bring the score within one, the Blue Hens finished the game out on top to send Penn State home splitting its spring break matchup.

Pittsburgh is coming off of the Lady Bison Classic this past weekend where the team went 2-1.  While Pitt was supposed to play three games against Bowling Green, one game was canceled.  Instead, the Lady Panthers won one game against Bowling Green and one game against Houston Baptist. They dropped their final game against Bowling green by a score of 5-8.

The last time Penn State and Pitt met was back in February for the Northern Lights Invitational where Penn State won 1-0.

It should be a competitive game between these cross-state foes.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Penn State at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
