How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in College Softball

Tuesday afternoon in college softball action, Penn State will hit the road to take on Ohio State.

The 2022 college softball season will continue with a good slate of games on the Tuesday schedule. Whether you're only a fan of watching ranked teams face off or enjoy good softball, there is plenty for you today. One intriguing matchup will feature Penn State traveling to take on Ohio State in a Big Ten matchup.

How to Watch the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio State Buckeyes Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

The Nittany Lions have gone 22-13 to open up the season ahead of today's game. While they haven't been bad, they still have a lot of work to do to be a contender. In its last outing, Penn State is coming off a big 11-3 win over Purdue.

The Buckeyes have started the year with a 23-7 record and are looking very good thus far. Ohio State has a chance to be a contender this season, without a doubt. In their last game, the Buckeyes beat Michigan State by a final score of 2-1.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. These teams are talented, and a Big Ten matchup is always worth viewing. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

