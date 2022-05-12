Penn State vs. Nebraska stream: Watch online, TV channel

Penn State takes on Nebraska Thursday morning in the first quarterfinal of the Big Ten Softball Tournament.

Penn State slipped by Indiana 2-1 in eight innings in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Nebraska in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Nittany Lions got two walks with two outs in the eighth inning and then a walk-off single to fend off the No. 10 Hoosiers in the tournament's first game.

It was the third straight win for them as they won consecutive 2-0 games against Illinois to finish the regular season.

They now get a date with No. 2 Nebraska with a semifinal berth in the tournament on the line.

The Cornhuskers surprised many in the Big Ten when they started conference play with 13 straight wins. They did stumble down the stretch going just 4-5 in their last nine, but it was still good enough to grab the second seed in the conference tournament.

They did finish the year by winning two straight and will look to make it three in a row and make it to the semifinals on Friday with a win over Penn State.

