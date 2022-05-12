Skip to main content

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Nebraska in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State takes on Nebraska Thursday morning in the first quarterfinal of the Big Ten Softball Tournament.

Penn State slipped by Indiana 2-1 in eight innings in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Nebraska in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Nebraska in College Softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nittany Lions got two walks with two outs in the eighth inning and then a walk-off single to fend off the No. 10 Hoosiers in the tournament's first game.

It was the third straight win for them as they won consecutive 2-0 games against Illinois to finish the regular season.

They now get a date with No. 2 Nebraska with a semifinal berth in the tournament on the line.

The Cornhuskers surprised many in the Big Ten when they started conference play with 13 straight wins. They did stumble down the stretch going just 4-5 in their last nine, but it was still good enough to grab the second seed in the conference tournament.

They did finish the year by winning two straight and will look to make it three in a row and make it to the semifinals on Friday with a win over Penn State.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs Nebraska in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

Penn State vs. Nebraska stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
VIRGINIA TECH SOFTBALL
College Softball

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brownjust now
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

Cognizant Founders Cup stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Cycling
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Doubles Tennis
NHL

BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Seamus Power hits a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

Soudal Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) and left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) and defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
May 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy