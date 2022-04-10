Skip to main content

How to Watch Pennsylvania at Harvard in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon, Pennsylvania will hit the road to take on Harvard in college softball action.

With the 2022 college softball season continuing forward on Sunday afternoon, fans will have plenty of great matchups to watch. Whether it's ranked teams going head-to-head or simply evenly matched teams, fans will have their pick of games to watch. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature Pennsylvania hitting the road to take on Harvard.

How to Watch the Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Quakers are 9-20 entering this game and need to start winning games in bunches. Pennsylvania has gotten off to a brutal start, but there is still time to turn things around. The Quakers are coming off of an 8-2 loss against Harvard in their last outing.

On the other side of this matchup, the Crimson are 12-15 and need to pick up wins as well. Harvard is in a similar position to the one that Pennsylvania finds itself in. After beating the Quakers in their last game, the Crimson will look to finish off the series with another victory.

Both of these teams have struggled to open up the season. However, both of them have a chance to pick up a big win today. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Pennsylvania at Harvard

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Pennsylvania at Harvard in College Softball

By Evan Massey36 seconds ago
Liga ACB Murcia Barcelona
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Liga ACB Basketball

By Adam Childs36 seconds ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Florida State in College Softball

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina in College Baseball

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Playoffs Round of 16

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Perugia Calcio Cittadella
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Perugia Calcio vs AC Pisa 1909

By Rafael Urbina35 minutes ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Liverpool

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
boxing
Bare Knuckle Boxing

How to Watch BKB 25 Nathan Decastro vs. James Connelly

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy