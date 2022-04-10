How to Watch Pennsylvania at Harvard in College Softball

On Sunday afternoon, Pennsylvania will hit the road to take on Harvard in college softball action.

With the 2022 college softball season continuing forward on Sunday afternoon, fans will have plenty of great matchups to watch. Whether it's ranked teams going head-to-head or simply evenly matched teams, fans will have their pick of games to watch. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature Pennsylvania hitting the road to take on Harvard.

How to Watch the Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Ahead of today's game, the Quakers are 9-20 entering this game and need to start winning games in bunches. Pennsylvania has gotten off to a brutal start, but there is still time to turn things around. The Quakers are coming off of an 8-2 loss against Harvard in their last outing.

On the other side of this matchup, the Crimson are 12-15 and need to pick up wins as well. Harvard is in a similar position to the one that Pennsylvania finds itself in. After beating the Quakers in their last game, the Crimson will look to finish off the series with another victory.

Both of these teams have struggled to open up the season. However, both of them have a chance to pick up a big win today. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

