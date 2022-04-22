How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in College Softball

Pitt travels to Virginia on Friday for the first of a four-game set with the Cavaliers

Pitt has not had a great time in the ACC this year. The Panthers are just 2-14 in conference play coming into this weekend, but did get a win against Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader last Friday.

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

That win helped them avoid another series sweep in the ACC. The Panthers hadn't won in conference since upsetting No. 3 Florida State 7-5 back on March 5th in their first ACC series of the year.

Friday the Panthers will look to get a series-opening win for the first time this year and take down.a Cavaliers team coming off a series loss to No. 2 Virginia Tech last weekend.

The Cavs were able to upset them in game two, but lost the rubber match 5-4 in eight innings.

It was a good series for Virginia despite losing two games. It is now 9-9 in the ACC and 23-21 overall.

It has been a very up and down season for the Cavs, but it will look to take advantage of a struggling Pitt team this weekend and get over .500 in ACC play.

