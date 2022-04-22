Skip to main content

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pitt travels to Virginia on Friday for the first of a four-game set with the Cavaliers

Pitt has not had a great time in the ACC this year. The Panthers are just 2-14 in conference play coming into this weekend, but did get a win against Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader last Friday.

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Pitt at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That win helped them avoid another series sweep in the ACC. The Panthers hadn't won in conference since upsetting No. 3 Florida State 7-5 back on March 5th in their first ACC series of the year.

Friday the Panthers will look to get a series-opening win for the first time this year and take down.a Cavaliers team coming off a series loss to No. 2 Virginia Tech last weekend.

The Cavs were able to upset them in game two, but lost the rubber match 5-4 in eight innings.

It was a good series for Virginia despite losing two games. It is now 9-9 in the ACC and 23-21 overall.

It has been a very up and down season for the Cavs, but it will look to take advantage of a struggling Pitt team this weekend and get over .500 in ACC play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Pitt at Virginia in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0047938055h
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's (DC) at St. Anthony's (NY) in High School Lacrosse

By Adam Childs33 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Pitt at Virginia in College Softball

By Adam Childs33 seconds ago
USATSI_16464802
College Baseball

How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan in College Baseball

By Adam Childs33 seconds ago
USATSI_18128508
PGA Tour

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs with the ball during the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Houston Texans Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
demar-derozan
SI Guide

Bucks Look to Get Back on Track vs. Bulls

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy