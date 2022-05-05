Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Duke in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pittsburgh will take on No. 10 Duke in college softball on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh is 14-24 this season overall and just 2-17 against Atlantic Coast Conference teams. The Panthers' only two wins inside conference play came against Boston College, 7-4, and Florida State, 7-5.

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream Pittsburgh at Duke in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cami Compson is the leading hitter on the Panthers and one of two ladies to rank inside the top five on the team in batting average and home runs. She is batting .287 with a team-high seven home runs this season.

Pitcher Dani Drogemuller has the most wins on the team with eight and the lowest ERA with only a 3.35 ERA this season.

Duke is the No. 10 team in the country right now this season. The Blue Devils are 36-7 overall this season and 16-3 against ACC opponents.

Their only ACC losses came against Clemson, 10-2, Notre Dame, 8-1, and Syracuse,1-0. They've swept Boston College, Virginia, East Carolina, NC State and Georgia Tech.

Kristina Foreman ranks No. 2 in batting average at .402 and home runs at 12 this season for the Blue Devils.

