How to Watch Princeton at Yale in College Softball

Princeton goes for its second straight win against Yale in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday

Princeton opened up its series with rival Yale with a 9-1 win in five innings. The Tigers scored four runs in the second, one in the third and four more in the fourth to get the big win.

How to Watch Princeton at Yale in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Princeton at Yale game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win comes after they won and tied Lehigh on Wednesday in a doubleheader. The Tigers are now 19-13-1 on the year and 9-4 in the Ivy League.

Sunday they will look to stay hot and get a win in game one against the Bulldogs.

Yale was coming off a big series win against Columbia last weekend, but couldn't carry over the momentum into its first game against Princeton on Saturday.

The Bulldogs now find themselves 8-18 overall and 6-7 in the Ivy League. It has been a tough season for them, but Sunday they can get back to .500 in the Ivy League and avenge the bad loss on Saturday.

Yale struggled on Saturday but will look to get back on track with a win in the first game of the doubleheader, which would set up a rubber match in game two.

Regional restrictions may apply.