How to Watch Providence at UConn in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Providence looks to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday when it opens up a three-game series at UConn

Providence stepped out of conference last weekend when it played Stony Brook and Boston. It didn't go well for the Friars as they were swept by Stony Brook 3-0 and 1-0 and then lost to Boston 3-1 on Sunday.

How to Watch Providence at UConn in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Providence at UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The losses snapped a three-game winning streak for the Friars and dropped their record to 21-12 on the year.

Providence is still a respectable 8-4 in the Big East and this weekend it will look to get a series win against a UConn team that is 13-2 in conference play.

The Huskies come into Friday's game winners of five straight Big East games and a huge sweep of Creighton last weekend.

The Huskies held off a Bluejays rally in game one but took care of business with 7-3 and 13-5 wins in the last two games. 

It has been a great start to the conference season for the Huskies that has them sitting in first place two games up on the Friars.

This is a big weekend series for both teams and Friday they will both look to get a win in the first game of the three-game set.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Providence at UConn in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

