Purdue vs. Ohio State stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Purdue vs. Ohio State in Big Ten Conference Softball Tournament, Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois awaits the winner of Wednesday's first-round matchup between Purdue and Ohio State.

Ohio State (33-14) is the No. 6 seed for the Big Ten softball tournament at East Lansing, Michigan, and opens first-round play on Wednesday against No. 11 seed Purdue (24-30). The winner advances to meet Illinois in the quarterfinals.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Ohio State in Big Ten Conference Softball Tournament, Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Purdue vs. Ohio State college softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Sunday, the Buckeyes went 13-9 in conference play and swept a doubleheader at Maryland to close the season. The series was shortened to two games after rain wiped out play on Friday and Saturday.

The Boilermakers finished 7-15 in the Big Ten but closed the season by taking two of three at Iowa last weekend.

OSU leads the all-time series 24-23 and the teams did not meet this season.

Rachel Becker hit .434/.525/.671 for Purdue this season and scored 43 runs. She broke the school career record at Iowa and now has 149. Alex Echazarreta led the Boilermakers with seven homers and 31 RBIs and also posted a 3.73 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 101.1 innings in the circle with 107 strikeouts.

For Ohio State, Sam Hackenbracht had 14 homers and 45 RBIs while slashing .380/.425/.761. Niki Carver added 10 home runs and 32 RBIs. Lexie Handley does the bulk of the pitching, working 192.2 innings with a 2.58 ERA and 1.19 WHIP while fanning 243.

