How to Watch Rutgers at Indiana in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in Big Ten college softball action, Rutgers will hit the road to take on Indiana.

The 2022 college softball is in full swing and fans are starting to get an idea of how good their teams are capable of being. On Saturday, fans will have plenty of great games to watch around the nation. One game to keep an eye on in the Big Ten will feature Rutgers hitting the road to take on Indiana.

How to Watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Indiana Hoosiers Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Indiana Hoosiers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Scarlet Knights have gone 23-16 to open up the season. While the record isn't horrible, Rutgers would like to find a way to pick up a few wins in a row. In their last game, the Scarlet Knights ended up losing to the Hoosiers by a final score of 6-4 and would like to get some revenge.

On the other side of this matchup, the Hoosiers have gone 19-10 so far this year. Indiana has some work to do, but the team has the potential to be a force in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers will look to secure the series win with a second straight win over Rutgers tonight.

This is going to be a game that fans will want to watch. Both of these teams are talented and a Big Ten matchup is always worth viewing. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big conference win.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Rutgers at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
