How to Watch Sacramento State at Cal in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sacramento State heads to Cal on Wednesday looking to upset the Golden Bears and get a big road win.

Sacramento State hits the road on Wednesday looking to bounce back after losing to Iowa State 8-2 on Friday. 

How to Watch Sacramento State at Cal in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

The loss to the Cyclones snapped a four-game winning streak that included a 3-2 win against Iowa State to start the streak.

The Hornets had been playing well but couldn't slow down the Cyclones' bats in the loss.

Wednesday, they will try and knock off a Cal team that is coming off a huge series win against Washington over the weekend.

The Golden Bears lost the first game but bounced back with 4-3 and 6-5 wins in the final two games.

The wins improved their record to 20-9 on the season and 2-1 in the Pac-12. 

Wednesday, they will look to stay hot and get a big non-conference win against a Sacramento State team who has been playing well.

