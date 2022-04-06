How to Watch Sacramento State at Nevada in College Softball

Sacramento State boasts one of the West's top pitchers in Marissa Bertuccio and visits Nevada for a non-conference twin bill.

Struggling Nevada (9-26) takes a break from its Mountain West Conference schedule on Wednesday for a doubleheader against Sacramento State (20-15).

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Right-hander Marissa Bertuccio is the reigning Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Week and comes in with a 14-4 record and a 2.07 ERA while striking out 109 in 121.2 innings. The junior from Merced, California, shut out Portland State twice during their series on Friday and Saturday.

Sophomore Lexie Webb, a Fresno State transfer, plays first base while sharing duties in the circle with Bertuccio. She leads the Hornets' offense with a .372/.432/.770 slash line and 13 home runs in 35 games. Third baseman Lewa Day has 11 homers and a team-high 30 RBI.

The Wolf Pack has lost seven in a row, including being swept in a three-game series at San Diego State Friday through Sunday.

Freshman utility player Aaliyah Jenkins of Hayward, California, leads the offense with five home runs and is slashing .258/.347/.506. Senior Jessica Sellers, a Reno native, has 20 RBI to top the club, while another local product, sophomore outfielder Chelie Senini, is hitting .316/.358/.377 with 31 stolen bases in 31 attempts.

