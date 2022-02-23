Skip to main content

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Cal in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's travels to Cal on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in college softball.

Saint Mary's comes into its midweek game with Cal after going just 2-3 last weekend. The Gaels split games with Utah and also beat Sacramento State.

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Cal in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Saint Mary's at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the second straight weekend that Saint Mary's went 2-3 and they are now 4-6 overall. It hasn't been a great start to the year for the Gaels, but this week they have a shot to get some big wins starting with Cal.

The Golden Bears, though, will look to send them home with a loss as they go for their second straight game.

Cal beat UTEP 13-1 in its last game to complete a 3-2 weekend. The Golden Bears were coming off a 4-1 first weekend but alternated wins and losses last weekend as they could never really find a rhythm.

Cal heads to Stanford this weekend for two games against Fresno State and Mount Saint Mary's.

First, though, the Golden Bears will look to get their second straight win and continue their good start to the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

