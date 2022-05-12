Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego State at New Mexico in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Diego State and New Mexico will both be looking for wins on Thursday to finish off their seasons on a high note in college softball.

San Diego State is on the road against New Mexico this weekend for its final Mountain West series of the regular season. The Aztecs come into this series with an overall record of 35-13 and a conference record of 18-3. New Mexico has been struggling this season and has an overall record of 25-25 with a conference record of 5-16. 

How to Watch San Diego State at New Mexico in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 2

Live stream the San Diego State at New Mexico game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lobos will be looking to pick up a win today over the Aztecs to break the six-game losing streak they are currently on. In its last two series, New Mexico was swept by UNLV and Boise State. The team's last win came against Nevada in a three-game series, but the other two games were both losses. 

San Diego State is currently on top of the Mountain West conference. The Aztecs are coming off of a series win against Utah State last weekend where they won games one and three with scores of 4-0 and 4-3 respectively. 

With both teams looking to end the season on a strong note and New Mexico being capable of pulling off an upset, this should be a fun game to watch for entertainment.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

San Diego State at New Mexico

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

