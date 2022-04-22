Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose State at Boise State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Karizma Bergesen and the Spartans take on Kelsey Labor and the Mountain West Broncos on Friday night.

San Jose State, a Mountain West college, is 20-20 this season overall and under .500 at 6-9 against conference opponents.

In their last two series, they beat Nevada 2-1 in three games with a combined score of 40-29 in three high-scoring games. Then, most recently, they lost 1-2 games to UNLV.

How to Watch San Jose State at Boise State in College Softball today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream San Jose State at Boise State in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Karizma Bergesen leads the team in homers with eight this season, but Alyssa Graham, who has five home runs this year, leads the team in batting with a .352 average.

Boise State is 28-10 this season and 7-5 inside Mountain West play.

In their last series against San Diego State, the Broncos won the first game 6-2 but then dropped the next two games 3-2 in each of the games. 

Kelsey Lalor leads the team in home runs with 10 and also ranks top five in batting average hitting .367.

The Broncos have two pitched with over 10 wins this season — Taylor Caudill and Hannah Bailey. Sara Johnson is only on the list with seven wins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

San Jose State at Boise State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Wild

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
college soccer
Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

How to Watch Cienciano vs Sporting Cristal

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch SM Tucuman vs Atletico Mitre

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Michigan Panthers vs New Jersey Generals

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Louisville Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NC State at Louisville in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
ARKANSAS SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Arkansas at Florida in College Softball

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy