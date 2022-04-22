Karizma Bergesen and the Spartans take on Kelsey Labor and the Mountain West Broncos on Friday night.

San Jose State, a Mountain West college, is 20-20 this season overall and under .500 at 6-9 against conference opponents.

In their last two series, they beat Nevada 2-1 in three games with a combined score of 40-29 in three high-scoring games. Then, most recently, they lost 1-2 games to UNLV.

How to Watch San Jose State at Boise State in College Softball today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream San Jose State at Boise State in College Softball on fuboTV

Karizma Bergesen leads the team in homers with eight this season, but Alyssa Graham, who has five home runs this year, leads the team in batting with a .352 average.

Boise State is 28-10 this season and 7-5 inside Mountain West play.

In their last series against San Diego State, the Broncos won the first game 6-2 but then dropped the next two games 3-2 in each of the games.

Kelsey Lalor leads the team in home runs with 10 and also ranks top five in batting average hitting .367.

The Broncos have two pitched with over 10 wins this season — Taylor Caudill and Hannah Bailey. Sara Johnson is only on the list with seven wins.

