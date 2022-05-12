San Jose State desperately needs a win against Utah State on Thursday to keep from dropping into last place in the Mountain West standings in softball.

San Jose State is on the road for a three-game series against Utah State starting today. The Spartans are currently 21-27 overall on the season and only 6-15 in Mountain West conference play. The Aggies have had a bit more success in Mountain West play with a record of 11-10 and an overall record of 26-26.

How to Watch San Jose State at Utah State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

The Spartans are coming off a 3-1 win over Santa Clara last week. Alyssa Graham hit a home run in the third inning to get the scoring off the ground for the Spartans. Graham went 1-3 at the plate and her home run marked her seventh of the season. The win completed the sweep of Santa Clara, which the Spartans had met two times earlier in the season.

Utah State is coming off of a loss against BYU on Tuesday. Historically, the Aggies have struggled against BYU having an overall record of 33-47 since 1976.

In the Aggies' last Mountain West series, they won one game and lost two against No. 22 San Diego State. Prior to the 3-1 win against San Diego State in game two, the Aggies were on a six-game losing streak.

Despite Utah State's record being just above .500, the team is sitting fourth in Mountain West standings and is favored to win in tonight's game.

