How to Watch San Jose State at Utah State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Jose State visits Utah State for the second game of a three-game series with the Aggies on Saturday

San Jose State wraps up its regular season with a three-game series with Utah State this weekend. Saturday it plays the middle game looking to get a rare Mountain West win.

How to Watch San Jose State at Utah State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the San Jose State at Utah State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spartans came into the weekend just 6-15 in conference play and had won just once in their last nine games.

They did snap an eight-game losing streak with a win against Santa Clara on Wednesday, but they have had a tough end to the season.

Utah State has been better in conference play this year as they entered the weekend 11-10 in the Mountain West and in fourth place in the conference standings.

Saturday will be their third meeting of the year as San Jose State knocked off the Aggies 6-2 back on March 12th in a non-conference game at the SVC Classic.

The two teams will wrap up their regular season on Sunday with the final game of their three-game set as both teams look to get a series win to end the year.

