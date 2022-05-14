How to Watch San Jose State at Utah State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose State wraps up its regular season with a three-game series with Utah State this weekend. Saturday it plays the middle game looking to get a rare Mountain West win.
How to Watch San Jose State at Utah State in Women's College Softball Today:
Game Date: May 14, 2022
Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: Stadium 1
The Spartans came into the weekend just 6-15 in conference play and had won just once in their last nine games.
They did snap an eight-game losing streak with a win against Santa Clara on Wednesday, but they have had a tough end to the season.
Utah State has been better in conference play this year as they entered the weekend 11-10 in the Mountain West and in fourth place in the conference standings.
Saturday will be their third meeting of the year as San Jose State knocked off the Aggies 6-2 back on March 12th in a non-conference game at the SVC Classic.
The two teams will wrap up their regular season on Sunday with the final game of their three-game set as both teams look to get a series win to end the year.
