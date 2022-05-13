San Jose State vs. Utah State stream: Watch online, TV channel

San Jose State looks to bounce back against Utah State in the second game of this in-conference series.

The Spartans could not improve their now 6-16 conference record when they traveled to Logan, UT, to take on Utah State in this Mountain West Conference showdown. Before their first game against the Aggies, San Jose State ended its eight-game losing streak with a win over Santa Clara University.

How to Watch San Jose State at Utah State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 3

It couldn't sustain any of that momentum as the Spartans dropped the first game of this Utah State series in five innings by a final of 8-0. The Spartans have shown that they can succeed against Utah State this season as they won 6-2 back in San Jose in March.

Yesterday's win brought Utah State back to .500 on the season (27-27) and a 12-10 conference record. Kapri Toone got the win improving her record to 13-8. She threw a complete game, only giving up three hits. Her battery mate catcher Gabriella Jimenez was the offensive star of the first game of this series and she hit the first multi-homer game of her career. With two home runs in her first two at-bats, Jimenez tied the single-season school record with 13. Look for her to break the record today in this regular season's penultimate game.

