How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santa Clara and Pacific play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

Santa Clara couldn't get its second straight win against Pacific on Saturday when the Broncos lost 9-3.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

They scored three runs in the top of the third to take the lead, but gave up five in the bottom of the inning and could never recover.

The loss comes a day after Santa Clara won the first game of the series 8-2. In that game Pacific scored the first two runs, but the Broncos scored eight straight to secure the win.

The Broncos are now 15-22 overall and just 1-1 in conference play. Sunday they will look to bounce back and get a big series win against Pacific.

The Tigers have had a tough year so far, as they are just 11-25 on the season. However, they have won three of their last four and showed a lot of fight on Saturday to come back from an early 3-0 deficit.

Pacific is playing its best softball of the year and Sunday the Tigers will look to pull off another big home victory and get the series win.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Santa Clara at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
