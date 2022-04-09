How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball

Santa Clara travels to Pacific on Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader against the Tigers.

Santa Clara heads into its first conference weekend of the year on a three-game losing streak. The Broncos were swept by CSU Bakersfield last Thursday and then dropped an 8-0 game to Stanford on Tuesday.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

The three straight losses have dropped their record to just 14-21 and has them looking for answers as they enter WCC play.

Saturday, they will look to get a win against a Pacific team that has been struggling all year.

The Tigers come into the weekend with just 10 wins on the year but won their last two. They avoided a sweep against Northern Colorado by winning 8-7 on Sunday and then followed that up with a tough 3-2 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

They hope they can continue that good play as they open up WCC play against Santa Clara starting with a doubleheader on Thursday.

Both of these are desperate for good things to happen this year and they hope the start of conference play can get them a couple of big wins and help them turn things around.

