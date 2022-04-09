Skip to main content

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santa Clara travels to Pacific on Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader against the Tigers.

Santa Clara heads into its first conference weekend of the year on a three-game losing streak. The Broncos were swept by CSU Bakersfield last Thursday and then dropped an 8-0 game to Stanford on Tuesday.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Santa Clara at Pacific game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The three straight losses have dropped their record to just  14-21 and has them looking for answers as they enter WCC play.

Saturday, they will look to get a win against a Pacific team that has been struggling all year.

The Tigers come into the weekend with just 10 wins on the year but won their last two. They avoided a sweep against Northern Colorado by winning 8-7 on Sunday and then followed that up with a tough 3-2 win over San Jose State on Saturday.

They hope they can continue that good play as they open up WCC play against Santa Clara starting with a doubleheader on Thursday.

Both of these are desperate for good things to happen this year and they hope the start of conference play can get them a couple of big wins and help them turn things around.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Santa Clara at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
