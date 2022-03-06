Skip to main content

How to Watch Seton Hall at Pacific in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seton Hall and Pacific play each other for the second time in the Libby Matson Tournament.

Seton Hall is currently 6-7 in preseason play. This weekend, the Pirates are taking part in the Libby Matson Tournament hosted by the University of the Pacific. The tournament is a round-robin style in which Seton Hall will play two games each against Pacific and Nevada.  

How to Watch Seton Hall at Pacific in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Match Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Seton Hall at Pacific match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Friday, Seton Hall split games with a 12-7 win over Nevada and a 5-2 loss to Pacific. Yesterday, the Pirates dropped both games — a 3-1 loss to Nevada and an 8-0 loss to Idaho State.

The hosts of the tournament, the University of the Pacific, have now played four games in this tournament. On Friday, the Tigers won both of their games against Idaho State and Seton Hall with 6-0 and 5-2 scores respectively.  On Saturday, the team dropped the first game to Nevada 9-3 but picked up a 2-1 win against Idaho State.

With a current record of 6-12, the Tigers will certainly be looking to pick up this win today to continue to improve their record before heading into conference play.

