How to Watch South Alabama at Florida State in College Softball

Florida State (4-0) will play host to South Alabama (1-3) on Wednesday in a college softball contest.

How to Watch South Alabama at Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the South Alabama at Florida State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles are undefeated this season and are coming off of a 11-0 win over Kennesaw State. Two of FSU's four wins have come in the fifth inning via mercy rule.

Bethaney Keen had three RBIs in the win over Kennesaw, while Danielle Watson and Kathryn Sandercock combined to pitch a two-hitter. Watson struck out six.

South Alabama opened the season with a 7-4 win over Central Arkansas, but has lost three in a row since, though two of those games were against a ranked LSU team, including an 8-1 loss on Saturday.

Caroline Nichols had the team's only RBI of that game as she knocked in Odalys Cordova.

This game effectively serves as the final tune-up game for Florida State beofre the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, where the team is set to face Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, UCF and UCLA over the course of four days.

Regional restrictions may apply.