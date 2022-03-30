The 2022 college softball season is in full swing, and the schedule is heating up with conference play. On Wednesday, there will be plenty of good games for the fans to watch. One intriguing rivalry matchup will feature South Carolina hitting the road to take on Clemson.

How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Gamecocks have compiled an 18-13 record. South Carolina has looked solid, but the team needs to string a few wins together to work its way up in the standings. Last time out, the Gamecocks ended up losing to No. 4 Alabama by a final score of 6-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Tigers come into this game as the No. 18 team in the country. Clemson has mustered up a 21-10 record this season, although there is still plenty of room to improve. The Tigers are coming off of a tough 4-2 loss against Louisville and would like to get back in the win column.

These two teams are bitter rivals in every single sport that they play. That makes this must-watch softball tonight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big-time victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.