Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at LSU in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday afternoon in college softball action, South Carolina will hit the road to take on LSU.

The 2022 college softball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few great games to watch. Fans are starting to get an idea of who could be a contender at the end of the year, but some teams still have some work to do. One intriguing game to watch will feature South Carolina taking on LSU.

How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

You can stream the South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Gamecocks have gone 23-20 so far. They are not expected to be a contender later this season, but South Carolina could still turn some things around if it starts winning now. Last time out, the Gamecocks ended up losing to LSU by a final score of 7-3.

On the other side of this matchup, the Tigers will look to take the sweep of the series today. LSU holds a 26-16 record and is currently ranked No. 21 in the nation. In the first two games of the series, the Tigers took home 4-0 and 7-3 wins respectively.

This should be a fun game to watch. While the Tigers are clearly the better team, the Gamecocks would love to get some revenge. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

South Carolina at LSU

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch South Carolina at LSU in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Miami Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs over Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and tries to avoid cornerback Ronald Williams (9) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State Spring Game

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Boston University at Loyola (Md.) in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011042174h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brestois in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1011237912h
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Venezia in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy