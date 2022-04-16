How to Watch South Carolina at LSU in College Softball

On Saturday afternoon in college softball action, South Carolina will hit the road to take on LSU.

The 2022 college softball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few great games to watch. Fans are starting to get an idea of who could be a contender at the end of the year, but some teams still have some work to do. One intriguing game to watch will feature South Carolina taking on LSU.

How to Watch the South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (G)

Ahead of today's game, the Gamecocks have gone 23-20 so far. They are not expected to be a contender later this season, but South Carolina could still turn some things around if it starts winning now. Last time out, the Gamecocks ended up losing to LSU by a final score of 7-3.

On the other side of this matchup, the Tigers will look to take the sweep of the series today. LSU holds a 26-16 record and is currently ranked No. 21 in the nation. In the first two games of the series, the Tigers took home 4-0 and 7-3 wins respectively.

This should be a fun game to watch. While the Tigers are clearly the better team, the Gamecocks would love to get some revenge. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

