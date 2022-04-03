Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri goes for the three-games sweep of SEC foe South Carolina on Sunday afternoon in college softball.

Missouri snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday when it beat South Carolina 4-2. The Tigers made it two in a row on Saturday when they scored four runs in the bottom of the six to break up a 3-3 tie and get the 7-3 win.

The back-to-back wins come after they lost to rival Kansas on Wednesday and were swept by Ole Miss last weekend.

It also helped them snap a five-game SEC losing streak as they lost to Tennessee twice in their conference-opening weekend.

On Sunday, they will look to pick up the sweep of the Gamecocks and push their SEC record to 3-5.

South Carolina, though, is looking to finally get back into the win column and avoid the sweep.

The Gamecocks have now lost eight straight games and are just 2-9 in the SEC. Both of those wins came against ranked opponents, so they have shown they are capable of beating good teams.

Sunday, they hope they can do it again and head home with a win before playing six straight non-conference games.

