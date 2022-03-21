Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The college softball season is heating up and South Carolina will hit the road to take on Auburn on Monday.

At this point in the 2022 college softball season, fans are starting to get an idea of how their team stacks up against the rest in the nation. With that in mind, there will be quite a few good games to watch on Monday. One of the most intriguing and entertaining games to watch will feature South Carolina hitting the road to take on Auburn.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live Stream the South Carolina vs. Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks are 18-9 and have a big opportunity to pick up a road win. South Carolina hasn't been bad at all this season, but it needs to string a few wins together. In their last game, the Gamecocks ended up losing to Auburn by a final score of 11-2 and will look for some revenge tonight.

On the other side of the diamond, the Tigers are ranked No. 19 in the country with a 25-2 record this season. Auburn is looking like a very serious contender right now and is expected to continue rising up the rankings.

This should be a fun game to watch. While the last matchup between these two teams wasn't great, the Gamecocks will bring a bit more to the field tonight.

