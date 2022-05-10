South Carolina vs Texas A&M stream: Watch online, TV channel

The play-in game of the SEC Softball tournament will feature No. 12 ranked Texas A&M and No. 13 ranked South Carolina.

With the regular season now over, it is time for softball to start conference tournaments. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) will start the tournament with a No. 13 vs. No. 12 play-in game.

How to Watch SEC Tournament, Game 1: South Carolina vs Texas A&M in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live stream SEC Tournament, Game 1: South Carolina vs Texas A&M in College Softball on fuboTV

South Carolina is the No. 13 team in the SEC. The Gamecocks finished the season 3-12 in conference and 26-29 overall.

In its last regular-season series, they lost two of three games to Kentucky by a 28-12. South Carolina is batting .274 this season (worst in the SEC) and has a 4.25 ERA.

Texas A&M is the No. 12 team in the conference after finishing 6-18 in the conference and 28-25 overall this year.

The Aggies ended the season the same way as the Gamecocks. They won one of three games against Arkansas and they lost by a combined score of 21-14. This game will decide who moves on to play tomorrow against No. 5 ranked Florida.

