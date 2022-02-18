How to Watch South Florida vs Notre Dame in College Softball

USF opens play at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational when it takes on Notre Dame Friday afternoon

South Florida makes the short trip to Clearwater on Friday afternoon for the first of four games this weekend. The Bulls come into the weekend after going 3-1 last weekend.

How to Watch USF vs Notre Dame in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

They easily beat Illinois State and Kansas City before pulling off a big 4-1 upset of No. 13 Michigan. USF did lose the finale against No. 5 Florida, but overall it was a great weekend for the Bulls.

Friday they open their weekend with a game against a Notre Dame looking to bounce back from two losses on Thursday.

The Fighting Irish did not have a good first day in Florida as they dropped a morning game to Tennessee and then lost later in the day to Wisconsin.

Notre Dame had looked good last weekend going 5-0 but the competition ramped up and the Fighting Irish fell flat.

They still have time to turn around their weekend but it won't be easy as they play LSU and Texas after this game and both are in the top 20.

