Skip to main content

How to Watch South Florida vs Notre Dame in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USF opens play at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational when it takes on Notre Dame Friday afternoon

South Florida makes the short trip to Clearwater on Friday afternoon for the first of four games this weekend. The Bulls come into the weekend after going 3-1 last weekend. 

How to Watch USF vs Notre Dame in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 a.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the USF vs Notre Dame match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They easily beat Illinois State and Kansas City before pulling off a big 4-1 upset of No. 13 Michigan. USF did lose the finale against No. 5 Florida, but overall it was a great weekend for the Bulls.

Friday they open their weekend with a game against a Notre Dame looking to bounce back from two losses on Thursday.

The Fighting Irish did not have a good first day in Florida as they dropped a morning game to Tennessee and then lost later in the day to Wisconsin.

Notre Dame had looked good last weekend going 5-0 but the competition ramped up and the Fighting Irish fell flat.

They still have time to turn around their weekend but it won't be easy as they play LSU and Texas after this game and both are in the top 20.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

South Florida vs Notre Dame in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Lille OSC vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Notre Dame Florida State Softball
College Softball

How to Watch South Florida vs Notre Dame in College Softball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
imago1009839400h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Boavista vs. Benfica

By Frank Urbina
1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NextEra Energy 250, Qualifying

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
imago1009780840h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs. FC Metz in Canada

By Frank Urbina
11 minutes ago
Soccer

Juventus vs. Torino FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
imago1009929446h
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs. Torino in Canada

By Frank Urbina
26 minutes ago
soccer fans
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch ES Sétif vs. Raja Casablanca

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
genk soccer stadium
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch AmaZulu F.C. vs. Horoya AC

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy