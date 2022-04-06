Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A cross-town matchup should motivate St. Francis and Pitt in today's game in this college softball showdown.

St. Francis will travel a short way down the road to face Pittsburgh today. The Red Flash are currently 20-12 overall on the season and 8-1 in conference play. 

How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, the Red Flash won their series against Bryant, although they lost the final game 2-5. Despite playing well in the first two games, winning 4-2 and 3-2, respectively, head coach, Jessica O'Donnell said her team needs to play better defensively moving forward. Today's game against Pitt will put that into practice.

Pitt is coming into today's game with a record of 12-16 overall and a conference record of 1-9. The Panthers are currently on a two-game losing streak after having lost to Syracuse this past weekend. Both games were close, being decided by only one run. 

The first game was scoreless through four innings, with both pitchers battling it out in the circle. Between the two pitchers, there were only three hits allowed in the game for a final score of 5-4 in Syracuse's favor.

In the second outing, Syracuse held Pitt to no hits until the fifth inning when Yvonne Whaley broke up a no-no in the sixth. Another single in the seventh put St. Francis on base, but the runner was never brought home and Pitt fell.

Both teams will be looking to pick up a win and the cross-town rivalry will certainly be a motivating factor for each team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
