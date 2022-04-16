How to Watch St. John's at DePaul in College Softball

St. John's and DePaul wrap up their three-game set with an afternoon game on Saturday in Chicago

St. John's has been struggling this year and is hoping a trip to DePaul can get it on track as they hit the last three weeks of its regular-season schedule.

How to Watch St. John's at DePaul in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Big East play has not been kind to the Red Storm as they came into the series with the Blue Demons just 4-11 in conference play.

They opened the series with a doubleheader on Friday and will be looking to get a win Saturday before heading home to take on Iona on Wednesday.

DePaul, though, will be looking to send the Red Storm home with another conference loss and wrap up the weekend with a win.

The Blue Demons come into the series with St. John's just 6-6 in the Big East but had won five of six including a big three-game sweep of Seton Hall last weekend.

They did drop a midweek game against Illinois State but have been playing much better and will look to keep it going against DePaul in the last game of the series.

